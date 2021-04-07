Why PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/29/21 that PulteGroup’s First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for April 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $58.46, which is $3.55 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 256.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 3.10M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went up by 4.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.04% and a quarterly performance of 27.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.06% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

PHM Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Chadwick John J., who sale 8,538 shares at the price of $46.32 back on Feb 19. After this action, Chadwick John J. now owns 78,895 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $395,480 using the latest closing price.

Sheldon Todd N, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y of PulteGroup Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $41.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Sheldon Todd N is holding 63,313 shares at $207,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

+24.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.16. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 26.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.