Why FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) went down by -36.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.21. The company’s stock price has collected 11.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 37 min ago that INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ :FGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FGEN is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for FibroGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.38, which is $32.78 above the current price. FGEN currently public float of 83.64M and currently shorts hold a 10.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FGEN was 976.90K shares.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FGEN stocks went up by 11.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for FibroGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.36% for FGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -48.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $29 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FGEN, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

FGEN Trading at -48.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -33.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -27.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.91. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw -6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from KEARNS THOMAS F JR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Mar 11. After this action, KEARNS THOMAS F JR now owns 148,164 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $630,360 using the latest closing price.

Kurkijarvi Kalevi, the Director of FibroGen Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $52.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Kurkijarvi Kalevi is holding 33,100 shares at $314,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.83 for the present operating margin

+82.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -107.36. The total capital return value is set at -34.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on FibroGen Inc. (FGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.16. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.