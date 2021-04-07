We Analyzed the Future Direction of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), Here is What We Found

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/23/21 that Big Investment Firm Bought Up Gold Stocks and Microsoft. Here’s What It Sold.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE :AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.36, which is $4.25 above the current price. AU currently public float of 412.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AU was 3.41M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.04% and a quarterly performance of -10.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for AU stocks with a simple moving average of -11.23% for the last 200 days.

AU Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.00. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+36.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +21.37. The total capital return value is set at 31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.