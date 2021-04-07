Wall Street Pummels Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) After Recent Earnings Report

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) went down by -17.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :FIXX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.22. FIXX currently public float of 37.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIXX was 380.73K shares.

FIXX’s Market Performance

FIXX stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly performance of -20.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Homology Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.14% for FIXX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIXX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FIXX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIXX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIXX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for FIXX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to FIXX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

FIXX Trading at -32.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -22.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIXX fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Homology Medicines Inc. saw -17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIXX starting from Smith W Bradford, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Feb 08. After this action, Smith W Bradford now owns 0 shares of Homology Medicines Inc., valued at $192,425 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Timothy P, the See Remarks of Homology Medicines Inc., sale 500 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Kelly Timothy P is holding 0 shares at $6,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4820.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Homology Medicines Inc. stands at -4762.92. The total capital return value is set at -55.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.06. Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -49.50 for asset returns.

Based on Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 5.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 117.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.69.