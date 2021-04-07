Wall Street Pummels Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Compugen Publishes Review on Biology and Potential Therapeutic Relevance of DNAM-1 axis in Cancer Immunotherapy

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ :CGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compugen Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.29. CGEN currently public float of 81.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGEN was 1.48M shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.49% and a quarterly performance of -31.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Compugen Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for CGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -36.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $18 based on the research report published on May 26th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEN reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2020.

CGEN Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw -27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1574.80 for the present operating margin

+61.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd. stands at -1484.90. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.30. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58. Total debt to assets is 2.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 421.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.27.