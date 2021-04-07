Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that Titan Medical to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. TMDI currently public float of 99.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDI was 3.53M shares.

TMDI’s Market Performance

TMDI stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of 3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 741.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Titan Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for TMDI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $6 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2019.

TMDI Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8585. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -120.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 267.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.