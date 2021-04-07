The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) went down by -4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE :GBX) Right Now?

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.20, which is -$4.0 below the current price. GBX currently public float of 31.85M and currently shorts hold a 13.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBX was 392.12K shares.

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly performance of 29.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 250.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for The Greenbrier Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for GBX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for GBX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

GBX Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.00. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from FURMAN WILLIAM A, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $43.73 back on Feb 10. After this action, FURMAN WILLIAM A now owns 512,518 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $1,311,857 using the latest closing price.

Centurion Alejandro, the EVP and President, GMO of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $44.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Centurion Alejandro is holding 49,722 shares at $440,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+12.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 94.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.55. Total debt to assets is 38.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.