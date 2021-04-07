The Chart for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/02/21 that DDD Breaking Alert: Rosen, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages 3D Systems Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DDD

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.43, which is -$0.27 below the current price. DDD currently public float of 119.77M and currently shorts hold a 14.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 13.31M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went up by 4.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.14% and a quarterly performance of 150.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 337.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.59% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of 73.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $31 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to DDD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

DDD Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +260.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.00. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 150.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 221,640 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Andrew Martin, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $30.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Johnson Andrew Martin is holding 233,723 shares at $120,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+40.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -26.85. The total capital return value is set at -8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.17. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 10.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.