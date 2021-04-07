Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) went up by 8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s stock price has collected 22.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that The Providence Group of Georgia Opens VIP List for New $320 Million Waterside Community in Peachtree Corners, GA

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :GRBK) Right Now?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRBK is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.67, which is $2.94 above the current price. GRBK currently public float of 48.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRBK was 964.68K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK stocks went up by 22.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.92% and a quarterly performance of 22.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 329.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Green Brick Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.57% for GRBK stocks with a simple moving average of 43.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRBK reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GRBK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GRBK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

GRBK Trading at 26.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +32.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.50. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from Press Richard S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Press Richard S now owns 96,281 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

EINHORN DAVID, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 700,000 shares at $20.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that EINHORN DAVID is holding 2,740,190 shares at $14,385,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.79. Total debt to assets is 22.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 196.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.