Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) went up by 10.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected 25.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Himax Technologies, Inc. Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is -$2.05 below the current price. HIMX currently public float of 147.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMX was 4.11M shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX stocks went up by 25.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.33% and a quarterly performance of 102.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 417.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.61% for Himax Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.30% for HIMX stocks with a simple moving average of 135.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIMX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIMX Trading at 23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +19.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +344.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 95.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.53 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.68. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.48. Total debt to assets is 19.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.