Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.97. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that BetterInvesting(TM) Magazine Chooses O’Reilly Automotive Inc. As “Growth” Stock and Masco Corp. As “Undervalued” For June 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Masco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.64, which is $4.0 above the current price. MAS currently public float of 255.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 2.05M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.99% and a quarterly performance of 16.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.67% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MAS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

MAS Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.36. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 8,369 shares at the price of $53.95 back on Mar 04. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 30,672 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $451,489 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 6,543 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 354,701 shares at $348,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.02 for the present operating margin

+35.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +11.19. The total capital return value is set at 40.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.56.

Based on Masco Corporation (MAS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,529.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.86. Total debt to assets is 51.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,508.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.