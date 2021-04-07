Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/21/21 that Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation Technologies

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :HOLI) Right Now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLI is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.24, which is $7.58 above the current price. HOLI currently public float of 54.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLI was 330.62K shares.

HOLI’s Market Performance

HOLI stocks went down by -1.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.04% and a quarterly performance of -15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.24% for HOLI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16.10 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HOLI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

HOLI Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.15 for the present operating margin

+40.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stands at +15.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.13. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.18. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.