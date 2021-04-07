Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC) Just Got Our Attention

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ULCC) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Frontier Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :ULCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ULCC was 6.77M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.95% for ULCC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

ULCC Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.23% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +4.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Pineda Patricia Salas, who sale 2,694 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, Pineda Patricia Salas now owns 51,190 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock, valued at $51,186 using the latest closing price.

Dempsey James G., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock, sale 97,447 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Dempsey James G. is holding 21,394 shares at $1,851,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.00 for the present operating margin

-31.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock stands at -18.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.15.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 842.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.39. Total debt to assets is 73.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 675.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.