Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AESE is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.08 above the current price. AESE currently public float of 18.59M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 6.57M shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went up by 2.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.67% and a quarterly performance of 100.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.93% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of 61.52% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw 84.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from HUNG ANTHONY A, who sale 12,501 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, HUNG ANTHONY A now owns 85,715 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $50,004 using the latest closing price.

PLISKA ADAM J, the President of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 50,862 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that PLISKA ADAM J is holding 107,426 shares at $139,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESE

Equity return is now at value -68.80, with -43.20 for asset returns.