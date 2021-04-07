A Lesson to Learn: Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ :VXRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VXRT is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vaxart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50. VXRT currently public float of 108.76M and currently shorts hold a 23.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VXRT was 14.41M shares.

VXRT’s Market Performance

VXRT stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.99% and a quarterly performance of -8.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Vaxart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.57% for VXRT stocks with a simple moving average of -23.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VXRT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VXRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

VXRT Trading at -26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Latour Wouter, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $6.04 back on Mar 04. After this action, Latour Wouter now owns 0 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $906,450 using the latest closing price.

Latour Wouter, the Director of Vaxart Inc., sale 333,334 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Latour Wouter is holding 0 shares at $2,108,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -796.34. The total capital return value is set at -35.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.23. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 17.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.21. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.93.