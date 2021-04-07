A Lesson to Learn: Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) went up by 12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Sign Agreement for Breath Analysis Study to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test

Is It Worth Investing in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ :ASTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASTC is at -1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Astrotech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. ASTC currently public float of 15.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTC was 2.27M shares.

ASTC’s Market Performance

ASTC stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.16% and a quarterly performance of 19.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.66% for Astrotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.97% for ASTC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ASTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2016.

ASTC Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTC rose by +26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Astrotech Corporation saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1662.70 for the present operating margin

+7.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrotech Corporation stands at -1703.07. The total capital return value is set at -221.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.64. Equity return is now at value -153.00, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Based on Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), the company’s capital structure generated 640.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.50. Total debt to assets is 67.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.