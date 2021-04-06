Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) went up by 8.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected -5.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Weidai Ltd. Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE :WEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Weidai Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.82, which is $0.63 above the current price. WEI currently public float of 35.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEI was 1.36M shares.

WEI’s Market Performance

WEI stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of 6.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Weidai Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for WEI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.80% for the last 200 days.

WEI Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEI rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5232. In addition, Weidai Ltd. saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.23 for the present operating margin

+49.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weidai Ltd. stands at -45.73. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Weidai Ltd. (WEI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.