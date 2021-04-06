We Analyzed the Future Direction of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), Here is What We Found

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) went up by 24.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected 41.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX :RHE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHE is at 0.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Regional Health Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.00. RHE currently public float of 1.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHE was 609.41K shares.

RHE’s Market Performance

RHE stocks went up by 41.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.42% and a quarterly performance of 79.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 439.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.67% for Regional Health Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.36% for RHE stocks with a simple moving average of 139.12% for the last 200 days.

RHE Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.69%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHE rose by +41.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +328.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Regional Health Properties Inc. saw 79.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+39.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regional Health Properties Inc. stands at -3.44. The total capital return value is set at 2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.63.

Based on Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), the company’s capital structure generated 813.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.