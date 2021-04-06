We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), Here is What We Found

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) went up by 8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.55. The company’s stock price has collected 19.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Kulicke & Soffa to Showcase ULTRALUX(TM), RAPID(TM) and POWER-C(TM) at SEMICON China 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.50, which is $3.91 above the current price. KLIC currently public float of 60.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLIC was 854.91K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stocks went up by 19.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.28% and a quarterly performance of 74.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.91% for KLIC stocks with a simple moving average of 76.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $27 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to KLIC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

KLIC Trading at 22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC rose by +19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.72. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 74.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Chong Chan Pin, who sale 9,422 shares at the price of $50.19 back on Mar 18. After this action, Chong Chan Pin now owns 84,881 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $472,888 using the latest closing price.

Chong Chan Pin, the Executive Vice President of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 10,578 shares at $51.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Chong Chan Pin is holding 94,303 shares at $540,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.79 for the present operating margin

+46.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +8.39. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 2.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.