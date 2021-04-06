We Analyzed the Future Direction of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), Here is What We Found

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that DuPont Launches New Biofouling Preventing Technology for Reverse Osmosis Installations

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE :DD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DD is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.17, which is $6.56 above the current price. DD currently public float of 533.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DD was 12.46M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.84% and a quarterly performance of 9.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for DuPont de Nemours Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for DD stocks with a simple moving average of 20.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $84 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

DD Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.17. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $69.94 back on Feb 22. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 7,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $524,548 using the latest closing price.

Stone Randy Lee, the President, T&I of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 3,181 shares at $79.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Stone Randy Lee is holding 30,622 shares at $254,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.34 for the present operating margin

+24.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at -14.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.01. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 58.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.83. Total debt to assets is 31.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.