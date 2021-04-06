Wall Street Praises PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) After Recent Earnings Report

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that The San Jose Earthquakes Introduce PayPal Park

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 36 analysts out of 48 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $310.67, which is $57.17 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 9.68M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of 7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for PayPal Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $315. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to PYPL, setting the target price at $297 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.79. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $244.29 back on Mar 10. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 238,385 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $2,442,876 using the latest closing price.

Pentland Adele Louise, the EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 75,269 shares at $261.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Pentland Adele Louise is holding 60,677 shares at $19,661,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+55.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +19.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.21. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 48.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 13.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.