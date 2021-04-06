Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 27.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s stock price has collected 35.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Vivos Therapeutics to Launch MyoCorrect Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy Service

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.65 above the current price. VVOS currently public float of 12.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 168.23K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stocks went up by 35.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.60% and a quarterly performance of 58.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.63% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.30% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 30.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +41.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +35.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw 58.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Amman Bradford K., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Dec 24. After this action, Amman Bradford K. now owns 1,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,380 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 1,500 shares at $7,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.65 for the present operating margin

+74.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -119.81. The total capital return value is set at -85.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -199.24.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.