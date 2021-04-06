United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.37. The company’s stock price has collected 6.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/21 that Covid-19 Relief Law Gives Companies More Time to Fund Pensions

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.25, which is -$4.01 below the current price. UNFI currently public float of 55.09M and currently shorts hold a 19.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 1.56M shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went up by 6.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.54% and a quarterly performance of 127.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 310.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 73.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to UNFI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

UNFI Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.48. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 127.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from TESTA CHRISTOPHER P., who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. now owns 29,992 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $792,000 using the latest closing price.

Benedict Danielle, the Chief Human Resources Officer of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 15,152 shares at $39.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Benedict Danielle is holding 8,912 shares at $598,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.24 for the present operating margin

+13.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at 7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 319.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.17. Total debt to assets is 47.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 300.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.60 and the total asset turnover is 3.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.