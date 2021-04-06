Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went up by 6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.36. The company’s stock price has collected 15.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Tronox Appoints John D. Romano and Jean-François Turgeon co-Chief Executive Officers

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE :TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 2.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Tronox Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.29, which is $2.81 above the current price. TROX currently public float of 88.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROX was 1.72M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stocks went up by 15.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.35% and a quarterly performance of 40.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 396.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Tronox Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.46% for TROX stocks with a simple moving average of 68.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2018.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2018.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TROX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.19. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Mancini Raoul Charles, who sale 81,943 shares at the price of $18.06 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mancini Raoul Charles now owns 323,642 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $1,480,087 using the latest closing price.

Neuman Jeffrey N, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 29,677 shares at $18.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Neuman Jeffrey N is holding 157,035 shares at $536,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +35.05. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 88.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 51.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.