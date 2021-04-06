Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) went up by 13.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s stock price has collected 18.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that TriumphPay Announces Agreement to Acquire HubTran

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :TBK) Right Now?

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBK is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.29, which is -$18.2 below the current price. TBK currently public float of 22.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBK was 166.38K shares.

TBK’s Market Performance

TBK stocks went up by 18.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.67% and a quarterly performance of 90.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 271.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Triumph Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.62% for TBK stocks with a simple moving average of 101.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $111 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBK reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TBK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TBK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

TBK Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBK rose by +18.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +298.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.91. In addition, Triumph Bancorp Inc. saw 90.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBK starting from Ritterbusch Todd, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $27.25 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ritterbusch Todd now owns 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc., valued at $245,250 using the latest closing price.

Fowler R Bryce, the Chief Financial Officer of Triumph Bancorp Inc., sale 861 shares at $61.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Fowler R Bryce is holding 29,463 shares at $52,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Triumph Bancorp Inc. stands at +17.18. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.89. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK), the company’s capital structure generated 23.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.71. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.