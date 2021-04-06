The Chart for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/31/21 that The ARK Space ETF should consider owning these pure-play space stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCE is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is $8.73 above the current price. SPCE currently public float of 140.66M and currently shorts hold a 15.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCE was 18.39M shares.

SPCE’s Market Performance

SPCE stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of 24.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for SPCE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPCE, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at -25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPCE starting from Kley Michelle, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $30.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, Kley Michelle now owns 3,810 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., valued at $760,500 using the latest closing price.

Palihapitiya Chamath, the Director of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., sale 3,100,000 shares at $33.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Palihapitiya Chamath is holding 0 shares at $103,398,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115581.51 for the present operating margin

-4082.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -114720.59. The total capital return value is set at -46.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.40. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.99. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19,109.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.33.