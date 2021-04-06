The Chart for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/27/21 that ThredUp CEO on IPO day: Don’t tax resale and Amazon’s speed is a fading trend for young shoppers

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TDUP currently public float of 11.88M. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 2.27M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.10% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.10% for the last 200 days.

TDUP Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +8.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.05 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -56.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 240.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 66.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.