The Chart for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) went up by 6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Kezar Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KZR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00. KZR currently public float of 31.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KZR was 274.47K shares.

KZR’s Market Performance

KZR stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.57% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for KZR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KZR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2018.

KZR Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw 21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Equal Talent Investments Ltd, who purchase 1,454,545 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Jun 11. After this action, Equal Talent Investments Ltd now owns 6,254,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $7,999,998 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 784,003 shares at $550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -37.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.47. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -27.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.48.