Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) went up by 16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s stock price has collected 26.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that IPOs Post Best Record Since 1995. What Comes Next.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :EZGO) Right Now?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 522.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EZGO Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZGO currently public float of 3.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZGO was 612.85K shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for EZGO Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for EZGO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

EZGO Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +26.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -59.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74 for the present operating margin

+10.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at +0.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.