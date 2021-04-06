Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Just Got Our Attention

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/21 that Mission Produce Stock Dips on Downgrade From Citigroup

Is It Worth Investing in Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ :AVO) Right Now?

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mission Produce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $4.56 above the current price. AVO currently public float of 38.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVO was 191.75K shares.

AVO’s Market Performance

AVO stocks went down by -2.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.15% and a quarterly performance of 31.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Mission Produce Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for AVO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for AVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AVO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AVO Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO rose by +7.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Mission Produce Inc. saw 31.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Barnard Stephen J, who purchase 11,200 shares at the price of $17.60 back on Mar 30. After this action, Barnard Stephen J now owns 11,200 shares of Mission Produce Inc., valued at $197,120 using the latest closing price.

Browne Michael A, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Mission Produce Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Browne Michael A is holding 25,000 shares at $146,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+14.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mission Produce Inc. stands at +3.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.79. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mission Produce Inc. (AVO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.38. Total debt to assets is 22.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.