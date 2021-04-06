Is Sunrun Inc. (RUN) a Keeper?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/21 that Sunrun Stock Gets Upgrade From Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.68, which is $26.02 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 189.78M and currently shorts hold a 14.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 6.08M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of -20.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 462.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.45. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Philpot Michelle, who sale 2,626 shares at the price of $62.42 back on Apr 01. After this action, Philpot Michelle now owns 35,831 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $163,915 using the latest closing price.

STEELE JEANNA, the General Counsel of Sunrun Inc., sale 5,243 shares at $60.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that STEELE JEANNA is holding 113,597 shares at $315,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.70 for the present operating margin

+17.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -18.80. The total capital return value is set at -4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.43. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.