Is AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) a Keeper?

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected 15.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives Order from Major Defense Contractor For Space Program

Is It Worth Investing in AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPG is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AmpliTech Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMPG currently public float of 5.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPG was 566.11K shares.

AMPG’s Market Performance

AMPG stocks went up by 15.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.98% and a quarterly performance of 238.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 1143.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for AmpliTech Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.56% for AMPG stocks with a simple moving average of 157.68% for the last 200 days.

AMPG Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,393.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, AmpliTech Group Inc. saw 238.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.49 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmpliTech Group Inc. stands at -29.66. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.05.

Based on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 509.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.59. Total debt to assets is 79.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.