Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.93. The company’s stock price has collected 21.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Aclaris Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in its Phase 2a Clinical Trial of ATI-1777 for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.67, which is -$1.38 below the current price. ACRS currently public float of 42.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 2.98M shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went up by 21.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.69% and a quarterly performance of 333.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 2427.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.59% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of 240.28% for the last 200 days.

ACRS Trading at 25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +31.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +21.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,526.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.40. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw 333.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-748.52 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -789.17. The total capital return value is set at -77.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.06. Equity return is now at value -109.70, with -62.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.32. Total debt to assets is 19.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.