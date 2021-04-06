Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) went down by -6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Marina Bozilenko to the Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.21. ACRX currently public float of 116.59M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRX was 6.21M shares.

ACRX’s Market Performance

ACRX stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly performance of 28.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.54% for ACRX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

ACRX Trading at -22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8105. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 7,547 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 15. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 468,757 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,035 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-747.10 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -745.55. The total capital return value is set at -58.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.77. Equity return is now at value 70.50, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.