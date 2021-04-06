Here’s How Your Trade VEON Ltd. (VEON) Aggressively Right Now

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/22/21 that VEON completes the acquisition of minority shareholding in Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL)

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for VEON Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.97, which is $0.23 above the current price. VEON currently public float of 907.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 4.60M shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 15.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for VEON Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

VEON Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7715. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+52.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at 13.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd. (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 6,169.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.40. Total debt to assets is 69.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,418.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.