Here’s How Your Trade The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Aggressively Right Now

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $308.55. The company’s stock price has collected 3.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that The Home Depot to Present at the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for The Home Depot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $307.45, which is -$9.94 below the current price. HD currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 4.72M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went up by 3.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.69% and a quarterly performance of 18.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for The Home Depot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.84% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $288 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to HD, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

HD Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.66. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw 18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Campbell Ann Marie, who sale 120 shares at the price of $269.03 back on Nov 20. After this action, Campbell Ann Marie now owns 5,065 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $32,284 using the latest closing price.

Decker Edward P., the President & COO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 25,595 shares at $269.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Decker Edward P. is holding 71,757 shares at $6,895,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.84 for the present operating margin

+32.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 45.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.27.

Based on The Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,316.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.94. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,248.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.83 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.