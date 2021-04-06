Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) went down by -15.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Scholar Rock Announces Positive 12-Month Top-Line Results From the TOPAZ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Apitegromab in Patients With Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SRRK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.40, which is $31.44 above the current price. SRRK currently public float of 31.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRK was 253.80K shares.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK stocks went down by -11.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.81% and a quarterly performance of -7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 252.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.86% for SRRK stocks with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $65 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRK reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for SRRK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRRK, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

SRRK Trading at -32.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -30.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -22.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.88. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Gilman Michael, who sale 4,696 shares at the price of $65.59 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gilman Michael now owns 37,459 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $307,998 using the latest closing price.

Gilman Michael, the Director of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 1,804 shares at $65.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Gilman Michael is holding 42,155 shares at $117,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-564.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -561.47. The total capital return value is set at -39.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.26. Equity return is now at value -68.60, with -39.10 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.97. Total debt to assets is 14.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 78.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.