Can Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Remain Competitive?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.45 above the current price. SHIP currently public float of 62.54M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHIP was 21.16M shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.87% and a quarterly performance of 95.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.14% for SHIP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SHIP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

SHIP Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1660. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 95.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42 for the present operating margin

+11.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.40. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 62.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03.