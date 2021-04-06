Buy or Sell B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected -1.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that (PR) B2Gold Corp. Files Form 40-F

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX :BTG) Right Now?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for B2Gold Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.87, which is -$0.97 below the current price. BTG currently public float of 1.04B and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTG was 8.07M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG stocks went down by -1.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of -20.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for B2Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for BTG stocks with a simple moving average of -23.08% for the last 200 days.

BTG Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw -20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.70 for the present operating margin

+53.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +35.11. The total capital return value is set at 36.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.91.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.10. Total debt to assets is 3.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.