Air Industries Group (AIRI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) went up by 22.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Air Industries Group Announces $6 Million Purchase Order for F-18 Landing Gear Components

Is It Worth Investing in Air Industries Group (AMEX :AIRI) Right Now?

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 347.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIRI is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Air Industries Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.25. AIRI currently public float of 24.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRI was 1.06M shares.

AIRI’s Market Performance

AIRI stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly performance of 13.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Air Industries Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.64% for AIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AIRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $1.75 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2017.

AIRI Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRI rose by +30.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4959. In addition, Air Industries Group saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRI starting from Richmond David S., who sale 34,662 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 16. After this action, Richmond David S. now owns 711,408 shares of Air Industries Group, valued at $41,373 using the latest closing price.

Richmond David S., the 10% Owner of Air Industries Group, sale 18,471 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Richmond David S. is holding 746,070 shares at $22,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Industries Group stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Air Industries Group (AIRI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.86. Total debt to assets is 55.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.