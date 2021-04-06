A Lesson to Learn: Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) went up by 8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s stock price has collected 27.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Kopin Microdisplay Delivers Critical Imagery to Public Safety Divers Wearing the Shearwater NERD 2

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ :KOPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kopin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $0.74 above the current price. KOPN currently public float of 69.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOPN was 5.94M shares.

KOPN’s Market Performance

KOPN stocks went up by 27.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.18% and a quarterly performance of 363.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 3117.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.44% for Kopin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.35% for KOPN stocks with a simple moving average of 227.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOPN reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for KOPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to KOPN, setting the target price at $2.20 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

KOPN Trading at 29.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +192.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +27.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +704.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 363.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from HSIEH CHI CHIA DR, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.40 back on Mar 18. After this action, HSIEH CHI CHIA DR now owns 76,000 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $156,000 using the latest closing price.

BREWINGTON JAMES K, the Director of Kopin Corporation, sale 70,000 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that BREWINGTON JAMES K is holding 90,000 shares at $709,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.87 for the present operating margin

+46.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -10.99. The total capital return value is set at -15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.