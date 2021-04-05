We Analyzed the Future Direction of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), Here is What We Found

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) went up by 16.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s stock price has collected 28.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/03/21 that New York’s 13% cannabis tax may be too high, since state has ‘one of the most sophisticated’ black markets in U.S., expert says

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GNLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Greenlane Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $0.55 above the current price. GNLN currently public float of 15.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNLN was 983.65K shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN stocks went up by 28.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.12% and a quarterly performance of 51.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 301.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for Greenlane Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.87% for GNLN stocks with a simple moving average of 59.14% for the last 200 days.

GNLN Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares surge +21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN rose by +28.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw 56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Schoenfeld Adam, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, Schoenfeld Adam now owns 127,930 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $180,250 using the latest closing price.

Schoenfeld Adam, the Chief Strategy Officer of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Schoenfeld Adam is holding 132,667 shares at $191,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.02 for the present operating margin

-3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -10.50. The total capital return value is set at -37.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.30. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.