Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE :VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIPS is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $273.71, which is $10.5 above the current price. VIPS currently public float of 545.08M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIPS was 13.57M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS stocks went down by -5.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.29% and a quarterly performance of 8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.60% for Vipshop Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.46% for VIPS stocks with a simple moving average of 20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Underperform” to VIPS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

VIPS Trading at -15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.89. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.06 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.67. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 86.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.