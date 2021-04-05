The Chart for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went up by 30.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 29.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in the Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 7.82M shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.47% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of 18.47% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at 18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.21% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +29.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw 10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.39 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +24.62. The total capital return value is set at 53.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.55.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.