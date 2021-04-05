SM Energy Company (SM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went up by 15.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that SM Energy Reports 2020 Results And 2021 Operating Plan, Cash Flow And Debt Reduction Exceeded Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in SM Energy Company (NYSE :SM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SM is at 6.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for SM Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.12, which is -$3.64 below the current price. SM currently public float of 107.69M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SM was 5.10M shares.

SM’s Market Performance

SM stocks went up by 15.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.27% and a quarterly performance of 209.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 1737.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for SM Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.74% for SM stocks with a simple moving average of 210.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

SM Trading at 38.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, SM Energy Company saw 209.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from ROBESON ROSE M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Feb 23. After this action, ROBESON ROSE M now owns 66,328 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $51,840 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.31 for the present operating margin

-13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at -67.87. The total capital return value is set at -5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.69. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Company (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 111.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.61. Total debt to assets is 44.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.