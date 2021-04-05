Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Rocket Pro TPO Announces Primary Sponsorship of #16 Chevrolet Piloted by Simona De Silvestro in the Indianapolis 500, First Female INDYCAR Team to Partner on Content Highlighting Women in the Mortgage Industry

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Rocket Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.40, which is $2.53 above the current price. RKT currently public float of 113.14M and currently shorts hold a 18.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 24.94M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly performance of 11.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for Rocket Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.65% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $30 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to RKT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +0.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 16.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Gilbert Daniel B, who sale 20,200,000 shares at the price of $24.75 back on Mar 29. After this action, Gilbert Daniel B now owns 0 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $499,950,000 using the latest closing price.

Gilbert Jennifer L., the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., sale 20,200,000 shares at $24.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Gilbert Jennifer L. is holding 0 shares at $499,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.76 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 36.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 5,599.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.25. Total debt to assets is 73.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,409.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.