Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s stock price has collected 22.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, United Airlines, FuelCell Energy, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.85, which is -$6.94 below the current price. X currently public float of 260.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 21.58M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went up by 22.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.33% and a quarterly performance of 48.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 291.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.74% for X stocks with a simple moving average of 94.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to X, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

X Trading at 28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +42.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 49.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Buckiso Scott D, who sale 9,148 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, Buckiso Scott D now owns 124,197 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $210,404 using the latest closing price.

Buckiso Scott D, the SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR of United States Steel Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Buckiso Scott D is holding 133,345 shares at $529,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

-4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 134.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.44. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.