Open Lending Corporation (LPRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 16.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Open Lending Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.91, which is $3.63 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 91.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 1.03M shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 14.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of 23.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 307.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.34% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 48.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LPRO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

LPRO Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.62. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Nebula Holdings LLC, who sale 4,413,671 shares at the price of $26.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nebula Holdings LLC now owns 12,111,329 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $118,639,476 using the latest closing price.

Bregal Sagemount I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Open Lending Corporation, sale 9,919 shares at $26.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. is holding 27,216 shares at $266,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value 276.20, with -34.30 for asset returns.