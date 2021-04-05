Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NIO Limited (NIO)?

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/21 that XPeng and NIO Delivered More Electric Vehicles in March. Here’s How They Compare.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Limited (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for NIO Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $400.23, which is $16.67 above the current price. NIO currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 110.34M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went up by 4.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of -18.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 1396.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for NIO Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $60 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Buy” to NIO, setting the target price at $80.30 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

NIO Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +467.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.64. In addition, NIO Limited saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.34 for the present operating margin

+11.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Limited stands at -34.57. The total capital return value is set at -18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.17. Equity return is now at value 276.40, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Limited (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 34.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.77. Total debt to assets is 17.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.