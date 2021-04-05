Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 14.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2020 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX :AWX) Right Now?

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX:AWX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1366.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Avalon Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. AWX currently public float of 2.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWX was 173.43K shares.

AWX’s Market Performance

AWX stocks went up by 14.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.51% and a quarterly performance of 50.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 230.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Avalon Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.20% for AWX stocks with a simple moving average of 76.28% for the last 200 days.

AWX Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWX rose by +19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Avalon Holdings Corporation saw 57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWX starting from SAKSA BRYAN, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 28. After this action, SAKSA BRYAN now owns 0 shares of Avalon Holdings Corporation, valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.21 for the present operating margin

+14.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalon Holdings Corporation stands at +0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.